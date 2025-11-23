Alumni and academia to contribute to Telangana Rising 2047 vision

Hyderabad: The JNTUH Global Alumni Meet 2025 was inaugurated at the JN Auditorium by Telangana’s Minister for IT, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, D Sridhar Babu, as part of the university’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister reflected on the emotional bond alumni share with their alma mater, describing the event as a return to the roots where “memory and aspiration meet again.” He praised generations of alumni whose contributions transformed a modest college of the 1960s into a globally relevant institution. Today, JNTUH graduates are spread across continents, excelling in organizations such as ISRO, DRDO, international research labs, Fortune 500 companies, and start-ups.

Highlighting the spirit of engineers as problem-solvers who “achieve the impossible,” Sridhar Babu urged alumni to help shape the next decade. He proposed the creation of a Global Alumni Council to strengthen student innovation, research, and mentorship. He assured that the Telangana government would remain a true partner in the journey of educational institutions.

The Minister emphasised the urgency of re-skilling and upskilling students to meet the demands of emerging technologies, particularly AI.

He cited initiatives such as the Young India Skills University and modernization of ITIs with robotics and advanced technologies to bridge the academia–industry gap. He also invited alumni and academia to contribute to the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document, aimed at positioning Telangana as a global economic leader.

He congratulated organizers, awardees, and innovators, including 3D-photography expert Shiva Ramakrishna, and launched alumnus Phani Raj Kumar’s book AI-Powered Supply Chains: Driving Efficiency and Innovation.

Prof. V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, congratulated the organisers for successfully conducting the two-day meet.

He described the 21st century as a Knowledge Revolution era, stressing the role of technology in achieving the goals of Telangana Rising 2047 and Vikasit Bharat 2047. He underlined India’s global responsibility to supply competent human resources to the “techno- polar world” and called for Academic Social Responsibility (ASR), akin to CSR, urging institutions to give back to society.

Vice-Chancellor Dr T Kishen Kumar Reddy recalled stalwarts PV Narasimha Rao and A Madan Mohan, who laid the foundation for JNTUH.

He highlighted the need for entrepreneurship infrastructure to transform students into job providers and sought government support to address infrastructure deficits at constituent colleges.

Other speakers, including former IAS officer JRK Rao and alumnus I Ganapathi Reddy raised demands for Centres of Excellence and financial relief for JNTUH.

The inaugural session also saw participation from senior faculty, alumni leaders, and dignitaries, followed by events such as Startup Launchpad and Alumni Partnership and Progress Sessions.