Amangal: 3K Run held to create awareness on protecting the environment

Amangal: With an aim to create awareness about the protection of environment among people, the students from various schools in Amangal mandal took part in a 3K run on Wednesday. The students from Shrutilaya Cultural Academy and Vandemaataram Foundation took part in the run, which was organised by the Council for Green Revolution.



Earlier, the 3K run was flagged off by the members of the Shrutilaya Cultural Academy and Vandemaataram Foundation Leela Laxma Reddy, Madhava Reddy and Papishetti Ramu. Speaking on the occasion, Leela Laxma Reddy said, "Today the people in the urban and rural areas are using plastic unmindfully and dumping them posing a grave danger to the environment. Not just plastics, the dumping of household garbage and other waste in the open will not only cause pollution of various resources, but it will spread the disease causing pathogens. Therefore, it is high time the students, elders and everyone get united and abandon the use of plastics and adopt environment-friendly practices to protect the environment from global warming and natural disasters."

The organisers stressed that the young children should spread the awareness on the hazards of using the plastics and educate their parents and elders in villages about the present environmental challenges faced by the humanity. "It is high time people take up to planting and adopt environment-friendly practices to protect the nature. Planting trees will not only give us fresh air, but it will ensure timely rains and reduce global warming," added Madhava Reddy, addressing the students.