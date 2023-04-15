Ambedkar's Constitution paved way for creation of TS

Mahbubnagar: Excise Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud, paid rich tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at New Bus Stand and garlanded the statue of the architect of the Constitution on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said that had there not been Indian constitution written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, perhaps, the new State of Telangana would have not been a reality.

It was Dr BR Ambedkar's foresight to include the Article 3 in the constitution so that the decision of majority must not be imposed to curb the justified and rightful demands of minority. He is the one who thought that reservation was necessary for the downtrodden sections of society so that they can get a chance to grow along with the forward sections and reduce the gap between the rich and poor.

The Minister expressed his concern that even though 70 years have passed since the implementation of the Indian constitution, Dalits are still being looked down upon in some parts of the country and their progress is not being supported.

The Minister stressed that the Telagnana government is committed and determined to uplift the Dalits in the State. As a mark of respect and great admiration to the great leader, the State government had established a huge 125 foot statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar at Tank Bund in Hyderabad, which is seen nowhere in India. Even the Telangana secretariat is named after Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Stressing on the various programmes implemented by the State goverment for the upliftment of Dalits, the minister said that among various welfare and development programmes the Dalit Bandhu scheme to give Rs 10 lakh to each and every poor Dalit family is one of the works only direct account transfer benefit with 100 per cent subsidy, found nowhere else in the world.

He said that many programmes are being implemented in the State to eliminate economic inequality in society, especially special schools, Gurukuls and Dalit Bandhu are being implemented for Dalits. The minister wished that in the coming days more Gurukuls, Dalit Bandhu for the poor Dalits and self-respect buildings would come up all over the country similar to that of witnessed in Telangana.

He said that all kinds of schemes are being implemented in Mahbubnagar district especially for the development of Dalits, previously the whole town including old Palamuru had no drinking water, proper facilities or problems, now we are bringing drinking water, support pensions, along with Dalit Bandhu, big industries in the IT corridor near Divitipalli.

He said that the youth will be given employment here. He called upon everyone to be united and fight unitedly for development. Pradeep Kumar, representatives of Dalit communities and others attended this meeting.