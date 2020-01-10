Ameenpur: 51 nominations filed

Ameenpur: On the second of nominations for the ensuing municipal elections, 51 papers were filed on Thursday for 24 wards in Ameenpur civic body. While 36 nominations were submitted by TRS, the BJP, Congress and Independents filed four, four and seven respectively.

As many 20 nominations were filed on the first day. Enthusiasm among candidates is peaking as the last day for filing nominations is fast approaching. Efforts are being made by interested persons as nominees in some wards are yet to be finalised. In some wards, the ruling party is facing the threat of rebels.





Congress sure to sweep polls



Sangareddy: Congress Municipal Chairman Candidate Nirmala Jagga Reddy expressed confidence in the party's winning all wards in Sadasivapeta and Sangareddy. She filed her nomination, here on Thursday. She said the development was halted after TRS came to power.

"Rajeev Park, New Collectorate, Mini Tank Bund and Shilparamam have been developed during the Congress tenure," she added calling upon people to vote for Congress. Later, Sujatha and Vijaya Lakshmi filed nominations for wards 7 and 28 respectively.