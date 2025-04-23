Amid huge cash crunch…TG govt hunts for Rs 50K crore

Hyderabad: Amid huge cash crunch, the state government has begun a hunt for funds to implement the recently-launched Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, Indiramma Houses and Rythu Bharosa and other development programmes – RRR (Regional Ring Road), Musi Rejuvenation Project , Metro Rail phase -2 and radial road network.

The government estimated at least Rs 50,000 crore are required to execute the development projects and extend the welfare scheme benefits to the needy in the next six months. The government has already deposited Rs 3,000 crore in the bank accounts of the farmers who owned up to 4 acres of land under Rythu Bharosa and required another Rs 9,000 crore to pay the dues in the current Rabi season and Kharif this year.

The government targeted to deposit money in the farmers accounts by August this year, officials said, adding that mobilization of funds is a big challenge in the wake of a slump in property registrations and hurdles facing to achieve revenue targets in the Transport, Excise, Commercial taxes (VAT)and GST collections in the first two quarters of the new financial year of 2025-2026.

The two major programmes- Indiramma housing and Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme - will require Rs 19,000 crore funds this year. The government was expecting Rs 5,000 crore under PMAY (Prime Minister Awas Yojana) and already sought Rs 5000 crore from HUDCO and NABARD to complete the construction of 1 lakh houses for the poor.

In view of the requirement of huge funds for Metro Rail, RRR (Regional Ring Road), radial roads and the Musi Project, the government approached the external funding agencies like the World Bank, JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) and also Central funds under joint projects.