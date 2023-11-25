Live
Just In
Amit Shah addresses media, alleges KCR of resorting to corruption
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that KCR government has resorted to corruption leaving the sacrifices of the 1200 youth and decieving the people with false promises.
As part of the election campaign, he spoke to the media in Hyderabad on Saturday and criticized the BRS government saying that the state with surplus revenue went bankrupt under BRS rule. He accused the KCR government of being corrupt and failing to fulfill its promises, such as job creation, loan waivers, and free education.
He further said that voting for Congress is equivalent to voting for BRS and MIM, implying that these parties form a coalition after elections. Shah asserts that the BJP, under its rule, has no corruption and highlights the promises fulfilled in the past nine years.
He also promises the removal of religious reservations and the appointment of a BC (Backward Class) leader as Chief Minister. Additionally, Shah emphasises the importance of the election for Telangana, stating that it will determine the future of India.
Amit Shah assured of holding Liberation Day officially and urged voters to give the BJP government a chance.