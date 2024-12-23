Live
Amit Shah should quit; demand MP, MLA
Wanaparthy: The local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy and Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi on Sunday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in protest against his ‘inappropriate’ remarks against Dr. B R Ambedkar. At a press conference here they stated that Amit Shah should retract his comments and issue an apology.
They wanted Shah to either resign from his post or Prime Minister Narendra Modi should remove him from the Cabinet. They warned that failure to do so would imply that the PM shares responsibility for the issue. The demand was made on behalf of people of Wanaparthy constituency.
