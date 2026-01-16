Rahu Ketu Quick Review: Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma Deliver Solid Laughs in the First 50 Minutes

Rahu Ketu movie review: The year could not have started with a happier note. The loved Fukrey pair return onto the screens in this comedy-drama. Pulkit Samrat Varun Sharma movie leaves a lasting impression right from the first moments. The opening credits merit the attention of Piyush Mishra's voice. Her voice wonderfully sets the tone and immediately pulls you into the plot. It will bring back thoughts of Barfi's famous opening, and it works equally well in this one. This alone is winning.

What is most effective during the first half is the way in which the film constructs its world. The concept is clearly laid out and the comedy is positioned nicely in the beginning. Each character is thoughtfully introduced and makes it easy to relate to them. Although Pulkit Samrat as well as Varun Sharma lead the narrative and the other actors add an impressive depth. Shalini Pandey's debut marks a turning point and provides the story with a new vitality and propels the film to the direction of a fresh start.

If this is your first time watching a film in 2026, it's going to be an excellent option. For the first forty minutes the film, it's not lost steam or been disappointing. The pace is comfortable and the humor is working and the narrative keeps you entertained. The first half establishes the stage for the possibility that the second part will be an enjoyable and engaging experience.