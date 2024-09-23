AMRUT will be Waterloo for Revanth, avers KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, said on Sunday that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would face the same fate as Sonia Gandhi, B S Yeddyurappa, and Ashok Chavan for providing undue advantage to his family members in the alleged AMRUT scheme tender scam.

Rao reiterated that there was a Rs 8,888-crore scam in the AMRUT scheme. Countering Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s comment, he said that there was no need for him to resign; it was the CM who should resign. ‘It is strange that the minister does not know the law and relationships. Ponguleti should say what else the wife's younger brother will be, other than brother-in-law’.

KTR said State ministers should know that the law is applicable to corruption of Rs 1,137 crore or even for Rs 1. “If Ponguleti is sincere, let's go to the Chief Justice of the State High Court with details of the tenders along with the previous files; if the verdict is against what I said, I will not only resign but also retire from politics.”

He alleged that the CM, who took an oath that he would not make illegal gains to his relatives without prejudice, was involved in corruption. “Can anyone believe that there is no corruption when a brother-in-law's company with just Rs 2 crore as profit was given the contract worth Rs 1,000 crore? SudiniSrujan Reddy is the brother of CM's wife,” he said.

Rao said at least now the CM should accept his mistake and cancel the tenders immediately or he would face the same fate of Sonia Gandhi, Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan, and Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa, who lost their posts in office of profit. Soon he would speak on the Kodangal lift irrigation contracts awarded to the company owned by Minister Ponguleti.

“We have information on every corruption happening in the State. We will expose the corruption of the government one after the other. Even courts are misled by the government. We will constantly question the corruption of the ministers and the CM,” he said.

The BRS leader took exception to the silence of Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay on the issue, alleging that both parties colluded.