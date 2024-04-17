An interview with Bharath Prasad from BJP ,Nagar Kurnool parliament constituency

Q.Reporter :-what will be your vision for the Nagar Kurnool constituency ?if you win the Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency.?

Bharath Prasad answer:-If I win the Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency I will work for the unemployed youth by providing them proper employment,and organised training centres to achieve the skill development later we should provide financial assistance through various central government schemes such as Viswa karma yojana,Mudra loans, and Prime minister Employment guarantee scheme etc.

Q.Reporter:-What will you do for women empowerment?

Bharath Ans :- I will try to provide 1.Beti Bachao ,Beti padao, to prevent foeticide of female kids in mother's womb (BBBP)and ensuing proper health care and nutrition for female kids and mother.

2.Stand up India this an initiative to encourage women entrepreneurship among SC ,ST women by providing loans for green field enterprises .It aims economic empowerment and financial inclusion.

3.Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK)

Aims to empower rural women by providing support services for skill development ,capacity building, awareness genaration,and access to entitlements.

4.Pradhan mantri surakshit matrutva abhiyan .(PM SMA)

This campaign provides antenatal care to pregnant woman especially those in rural and underserved areas to ensure a healthy pregnancy and safe child birth.

5.Ujwal Yojna .

Under this scheme free LPG connections will be provided to BPL women.

Q.Reporter;- well what will you do for the welfare of the farmers.

A.Bharath:- 1.Kissan Samman Nidhi.

We will provide 6000 rupees for each farmers who belongs to small and marginal farmers.

2.Pradhan mantri Fasal bima Yojana (PM FBY) . For the losses caused by Natural

calamities,drought prone conditions and caused by uncontrolled pests the financial support will be provided accordingly.

3.Kisan Credit card (kCC)

Under this scheme we provide the farmers with access to affordable credit for agricultural and allied activities .It will simplify the loan process.

4.e -NAM (National Agricultural Market) it is an online platform that connects agriculture produce markets across India by this a farmer can sell his products any where in india and gain good price.

5.PM AASHA Pradhan mantri Aay Samrakshan Abhiyan..

This scheme ensures remunerative prices to farmers.

6.Paramparagat krishi vikas yojana.(PK VY) This scheme promotes Organic farming practices among farmers and encourages the use of traditional indigenous methods for Sustainable Architecture.

Q.Reporter :-what will you do for public health care.

A.Bharath:-For health care of the public we are already implementing.1.AB PM JAY.

Ayushman Bharath Pradhan mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Under this scheme 5 lakhs rupees for family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

2.National Health Mission.(NHM)

This programme is accessible , affordable, quality health care to rural population through initiatives like strengthening, health infrastructure ,promoting maternal and child health and communicable diseases.

3.Mission Indra Dhanush.

This programme immunizes all the children under the age of 2 years and pregnant woman against 7 vaccine preventable diseases .

4.(NM HP ) National Mental Health Programme.

Under this programme we look after the Mental Health services.

Q.Reporter:- what will help you in the election to win.?

A.Bharath :- Iam very confident that I will surely win the election with the blessings of Voters ,the way of Modi who picked me as potential candidate from the downtrodden classes, being a well educated,youth oriented disciple of Sitting MP Ramulu even he is my father he said.

We are the largest community with a 80 pecent Voters of SC casts.

The BJP is only party which can classify the SC communities in to AbC.So 80 percent of SC people will vote for BJP under the leadership of Manda Krishna madiga who supports BJP party