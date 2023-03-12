Anger spilled on streets as BRS cadres burn effigies of Bandi across State

Hyderabad: Condemning the derogatory remarks made by BJP State unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar against MLC K Kavitha, BRS activists burnt effigies of Bandi Sanjay across Telangana on Saturday.

After the ED sent notices to Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam case, the BJP leader made some objectionable comments against Kavitha. "Should the ED kiss Kavitha instead of arresting her for what she has done," said Bandi Sanjay in a press conference in Hyderabad.

Reacting to the comments, the BRS leaders strongly condemned Bandi Sanjay's objectionable remarks and said that his remarks were in bad taste against a woman.

On the other hand, BRS leaders lodged cases against Bandi Sanjay with various police stations across the State, demanding stern action against the BJP leader.

At Punjagutta Cross-Roads in Hyderabad, a protest was organised led by MLA Danam Nagender and a large number of party activists took part in the protest, raising slogans against Bandi Sanjay.

Protest in Delhi

Meanwhile, BRS workers and supporters on Saturday protested in the national capital against Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay for his 'derogatory' remarks against KCR's daughter K Kavitha.The protesters also burnt the effigy of Bandi Sanjay.

When the BJP chief was asked if Kavitha would be arrested in the Delhi liquor scam, he replied to reporters, "Will they kiss her if not arrest her?"

The remarks were met with severe criticism from the BRS. Women have also approached the Begumpet Station House Officer (SHO) in Hyderabad to file a case against the State BJP chief's remarks. "Telangana is shocked by Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay's inappropriate comments against MLC Kavitha," BRS said in a tweet with posters of Bandi Sanjay.

K Kavitha is under the scanner of central agencies for her suspected role in the Delhi liquor scam. She is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the probe agency is likely to confront her with an arrested accused, Arun Pillai, who is also her alleged close associate.

Facing heat over 'derogatory' remarks against BRS MLC K Kavitha, Bandi Sanjay's office issued a clarification stating that the statement used by the BJP leader is a common phrase used in the Telugu language which means if someone does a crime.

"Some statements made by Bandi Sanjay about 3 days ago are being blown out of proportion. This is a common phrase used in the Telugu language which means if someone does a crime, would you appreciate or punish it," the office of Telangana BJP president said in a statement. "This is a diversion tactic to create unrest in the state as CM's daughter is summoned by ED in Delhi Excise policy," the statement read.