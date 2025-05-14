Angry farmers lock horns with admin over paddy procurement

Wanaparthy: Farmers took to the streets on Tuesday here and in Veepanagandla, Pebbair, and Atmakur mandals demanding purchase of their harvested grain. They protested alleging negligence in transporting grain from the Indira Kranti Patham centres, even though procurement had started 10 days ago. Farmers from Thoomkunta village in Veepanagandla mandal submitted a petition to Tahsildar Lakshmi demanding opening of IKP centre in their area. They argued with her, saying even after two months of hard labour in fields, the government had failed to procure their harvest. They expressed concern that delays in procurement were causing their grain to lose moisture content due to prolonged exposure, resulting in financial losses.

Farmers, along with BRS leaders, held a protest at Subhash Chowrasta in Pebbair mandal. Leaders claimed that officials were clearly negligent in procuring paddy. The grain got soaked due to recent unseasonal rains, leaving farmers devastated.

In villages across the district, grain procurement has turned into a farce. Due to alleged indifference and lethargy of officials and staff, farmers are suffering. Even after waiting for weeks at procurement centres, their coarse paddy is not being weighed or collected. Moreover, unseasonal rains are damaging the stored grain. In some areas, even washing it away.

Farmers are crying out daily at procurement centres demanding ‘kanthas.’ On Tuesday, angry over lack of weighing machines at the Arepalli procurement centre in Atmakur mandal, farmers staged a protest outside the district Civil Supplies Office at the Collectorate. They questioned the staff why, even after several days of bringing their coarse paddy to the centre, no progress had been made. Fearing more rainfall, they expressed frustration at the careless attitude of the officials.

They accused authorities of discrimination in not setting up weighing facilities for coarse paddy. Some farmers said even after a month, procurement had not taken place. With grain getting wet due to rain and trucks not arriving for transport, they were increasingly worried. Farmers declared they would not end their protest until senior officials arrived and gave concrete assurances. In response, Civil Supplies officials dispatched five trucks to Arepalli.