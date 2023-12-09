Annual AVRO operators conference-2023 held

Hyderabad: The annual AVRO Aircraft Operators Conference 2023 (AVRO OPCON) was held at Air Force Station Begumpet on Friday, bringing together some of the most innovative minds in the fleet, as well as a wide range of experts and professionals from across the country.

The motto for the OPCON was “Operational challenges given ageing issues/obsolescence about the AVRO fleet and the roadmap to ensure fleet sustenance in future.” The conference offered a common platform for all stakeholders to interact with each other, discuss and deliberate issues affecting aircraft performance and serviceability.

The OPCON provided the attendees with a unique opportunity to learn about the latest developments of the AVRO fleet. Throughout the event, the participants learn from some of the most knowledgeable and experienced professionals in the field and network with one another.

The conference featured keynote speakers from the IAF, and HAL covering a wide range of topics related to operations of the AVRO fleet. The conference concluded after a series of informative presentations about the maintenance management of the legacy fleet.