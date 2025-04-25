Another fire breaks out at Satavahana University in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Another fire has broken out at Satavahana University, this time in the paper godown, causing large flames to rise and prompting a swift response from emergency services.

This incident follows a fire that occurred yesterday in the forested area within the university grounds. Despite efforts by the fire brigade, the earlier blaze was not fully extinguished, which may have contributed to today’s outbreak.

Fire personnel are currently working to contain the flames. So far, no injuries have been reported, but the recurrence of such incidents has raised serious concerns over safety measures at the university. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation and review the institution’s fire safety protocols to prevent further occurrences.