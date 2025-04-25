Live
- TGSWREIS Opens Intermediate First-Year Admissions for 2025–26 in 239 Residential Colleges
- KSRTC Contract Conductor Arrested After Video Shows Harassment of Woman Passenger
- Adobe Expands Firefly AI With New Image Generators and Creative Tools
- BIS Seizes ₹2.5 Crore Worth of Non-Compliant Products; Educates E-Commerce Warehouse Staff
- India’s passenger vehicle volume to scale fresh high in FY26, utility cars to lead
- Net services suspended in parts of Rajasthan's Jhalawar after wedding murder violence
- Another fire breaks out at Satavahana University in Karimnagar
- High tension at Telangana–Chhattisgarh border as security forces advance into Maoist strongholds
- Sri Gururaja English medium students excel in SSC results
- AIMIM secures victory in Hyderabad MLC election with 63 votes
Another fire breaks out at Satavahana University in Karimnagar
Another fire has broken out at Satavahana University, this time in the paper godown, causing large flames to rise and prompting a swift response from emergency services.
Karimnagar: Another fire has broken out at Satavahana University, this time in the paper godown, causing large flames to rise and prompting a swift response from emergency services.
This incident follows a fire that occurred yesterday in the forested area within the university grounds. Despite efforts by the fire brigade, the earlier blaze was not fully extinguished, which may have contributed to today’s outbreak.
Fire personnel are currently working to contain the flames. So far, no injuries have been reported, but the recurrence of such incidents has raised serious concerns over safety measures at the university. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation and review the institution’s fire safety protocols to prevent further occurrences.