Anti-quackery panels toothless,fumes HRDA

Hyderabad: Alleging that the new district legal and anti-quackery committees formed by the State government were toothless, the Healthcare Reforms Doctors' Association has demanded appointment of officer-cum-online grievance redress machinery for filing and monitoring complaints. The government had formed the committees to check illegal and unqualified persons operating as doctors in the State.

The members of the committees were asked to identify unqualified persons who were practicing in districts and collect the evidence and send a report to the Telangana State Medical Council. The TSMC would file FIRs against them and produce before the High Court by a legal officer.

The HRDA doctors have pointed out that this clause would make the newly-formed committees toothless and hands tied from directly filing complaints to the station house officers at respective police stations by virtue of Section 8 through GO 129. Sending a report to TSMC was nothing but curbing independent nature of committees constituted, said HRDA president Dr K Mahesh Kumar.

The HRDA has been demanding the government to take action against quackery and insisting all political parties not to support quacks. The HRDA has requested the TSMC to immediately appoint officers to enforce Section 34 of NMC ACT 2019 as per directions of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board, NMC and initiate an online grievance redress system with monitoring status of complaint on quacks from FIR filing to High Court case filing.