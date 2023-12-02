AP CM conspiring to help KCR win polls, flays Narayana

Hyderabad: CPI national secretary Dr K Narayana on Friday alleged that the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hatched a conspiracy to ensure the victory of his Telangana counterpart CM K Chandrashekar Rao by creating a scene at Nagarjuna Sagar Dam.

Speaking to the media, the CPI national leader alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had so far ignored the interests of his State and mocked the fact that he was remembered about water issue after several years, stressing that Jagan’s scheme had been exposed. Meanwhile, the AP police are continuing its security at the dam and fenced the entire area falling under its limits.

On the other hand, a huge number of State police have been sent to the dam site. In a fresh development, the IGP level officers of the two States are expected to visit the dam side on Sunday to take stock of the prevailing situation. The AP government has already released 400 cusecs of water from the dam so far amid police protection.