AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan donates Rs.1cr to TG flood relief fund

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has donated Rs.1 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for carrying out the flood relief activities.

Pawan Kalyan called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence here on Wednesday and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the flood-affected people.

Several Telangana Jana Sena leaders accompanied Pawan Kalyan during the meeting with Revanth Reddy.

On the occasion, it was reported that there was a discussion between two leaders on the good relations between the two Telugu States and other issues. Similarly, Pawan Kalyan reportedly got the details by asking Revanth Reddy about HYDRA in Telangana.

The Chief Minister has explained the formation of HYDRA and its function to Pawan Kalyan. The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister shared that AP CM Chandrababu Naidu is considering establishing a similar system in his State.

The meeting comes in the wake of severe floods that have affected both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States due to incessant rains. Overflowing rivers, including the Munneru, have caused significant flooding. Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh was submerged by Budameru canal, while the Munneru river in Telangana reached record levels, flooding parts of Khammam city. The floods have severely impacted residents, especially in low-lying areas.

A few days ago, Pawan Kalyan met AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and handed over a similar donation. (NSS)