AP should be given Special Category Status, says Telangana minister Komatireddy

Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy made sensational comments on special status for AP. Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday, he said that special category status should be given to AP. He said that special status for AP was a decision taken by former Prime Minister Manmohan and Sonia Gandhi and a promise given in the Parliament to support AP.

He said that the promise given during the bifurcation was not implemented and demanded that the current Prime Minister should take a decision on it. Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy demanded that Prime Minister Modi give special status for AP.

Minister Komatireddy clarified that Telangana Bhavan will be constructed in Delhi soon. He said that the matter related to the construction of Bhavan will be placed before the CM.

He said that Bhavan will be constructed for Telangana public representatives and officials and asserted that he will meet the Chairman of National Highway Authority of India. Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy has revealed that he will discuss with the chairman about the construction of roads in the state.