Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, launches a Multidisciplinary Centre for Foot & Ankle Care!

Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, has taken another significant step in advancing healthcare with the launch of its state-of-the-art Multidisciplinary Centre for Foot & Ankle Care at Jubilee Hills. This innovative Center provides world-class orthopaedic care, offering advanced treatments and specialized services for a variety of foot and ankle conditions. It includes the Centre of Excellence for Diabetic Foot Management, which focuses on addressing the complex challenges faced by diabetic patients prone to foot-related ailments.

The Centre for Foot & Ankle brings together a team of highly skilled specialists, advanced technology, and a patient-centered approach to ensure exceptional care. From minor fractures to complex reconstructive surgeries, the Center is equipped to handle diverse needs using both traditional and minimally invasive techniques.

The Centre’s multidisciplinary team includes experts in Orthopaedic Surgery, podiatric surgery, vascular surgery, orthotics and physiotherapy, offering a holistic approach to treatment. The facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including robotic surgery, advanced arthroscopy systems, and custom-made devices for diabetic foot reconstruction. Services range from trauma care and sports injury management to specialized procedures such as Charcot foot reconstruction, total ankle replacement, and treatment for conditions like plantar fasciitis, bunions, and Achilles tendinopathy.

The Centre of Excellence for Diabetic Foot Management addresses a critical need in India, where diabetes prevalence is high. With advanced diagnostic tools and evidence-based treatment protocols, the Center offers services that span from primary prevention to tertiary care for severe cases.

“Patients often come to us as a last resort,” said Dr. Srinivas Seshabhattaru, a leading Podiatric Surgeon at Apollo Hospitals. “What sets us apart is our ability to offer solutions that go beyond limb preservation to ensure functionality and mobility. This is life-changing for many patients. Large part of foot and ankle problems arise due to diabetes and I have been serving such patients for the last 13 years at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, with the objective of functional preservation of the foot. Diabetes leads to weakness of nerves called neuropathy, the other problem is reduced blood supply called Ischaemia. When nerves get debilitated it leads to foot deformation, injuries leading to infections, lack of sensation, and other problems. We now with the help of Dr Venu providing special care for advanced neuropathy called acute charcot disease. Our team is now a comprehensive multi-disciplinary team, with neurologist to handle nerve related issues, vascular specialist to improve blood supply, podiatry to preserve the limb, orthopaedic surgeons to correct the shape and deformity, all these specialities are under one roof, offering care in an organised way, it is probably the only centre in India offering comprehensive care for diabetic patients at one place.”

The Centre aims to restore mobility and enhance the quality of life for patients, particularly those at risk of amputation due to severe foot deformities or complications like diabetic neuropathy.

“For diabetic patients, maintaining mobility is crucial,” said Dr. Venu Kavarthapu, renowned Foot & Ankle Surgeon from King’s College Hospital, London, and President of the International Association of Diabetic Foot Surgeons. “When mobility is compromised, it can lead to cascading health issues, including heart problems, kidney failure, and stroke. This Centre’s mission is not just to save limbs but to retain their functionality, enabling patients to lead fulfilling lives. The foot and ankle problem can be as simple as a flatfoot problem in a child to a limb and life threatening problem. It’s an advanced and complex speciality in US and Europe, and is in its infancy in India. The hospital should have full range of foot and ankle services, ranging from routine ankle injuries and ankle and foot fractures, deformities, arthritis, sports injuries, complex diabetic foot surgeries. There is no other centre in India other than Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, which offers such comprehensive foot and ankle services. A group of specialists here offer a multi-disciplinary care supported by technology which is on par with the best available anywhere in the world, offering the highest standard care. We developed advanced surgical techniques and devices for diabetic foot reconstruction that provide reliable and predictable solutions for complex problems. Our partnership with Apollo Hospitals brings this expertise to India, ensuring access to global standards of care.”

Dr. Varun Kommalapati, Consultant Foot & Ankle Surgeon, shared his excitement about joining the team. “With specialized training in complex trauma and Charcot reconstruction, I am honoured to contribute to this groundbreaking initiative. Our goal is to provide individualized care that restores mobility and enhances quality of life for our patients. This Centre provides care for foot and ankle problems related to diabetes, accident, flatfoot, rheumatoid arthritis, club foot deformities and many other complex foot and ankle problems.”

Dr. Ravindra Babu, Director of Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, stated, “This Centre is a testament to Apollo Hospitals’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of healthcare. By integrating advanced technology with the expertise of globally renowned specialists, we are addressing a critical gap in orthopaedic care. Ankle and foot is very critical for mobility, without their proper function we can’t walk. It’s a complex area and the treatment is also complex. Diabetes is common in India and most patients of diabetes suffer from ankle and foot problems leading to loss of foot due to amputation and sometimes it is life threatening. The treatment for foot and ankle problems is multi-disciplinary in nature, it involves care by foot and ankle specialists, orthopaedic surgeons, podiatrist, vascular specialist, neurologist, physiotherapist, etc., only when all these work together the outcomes are better and durable for patients. We are introducing the best centre in the country for foot and ankle care. Handling diabetic foot is not managing the wound alone and amputating the foot and saving the life, it’s about preserving the limb and ensure the patient’s mobility and this Centre can ensure the high standard care.”

Mr. V. Tejesvi Rao, CEO of Apollo Hospitals, Telangana Region, remarked, “The launch of this Centre aligns with our vision to provide world-class, patient-centric healthcare. We believe this initiative will not only transform lives but also position Hyderabad as a hub for advanced foot and ankle care in India and beyond.”

Patient Srikanth said, “I am a diabetic patient for the last 30 years and developed diabetic problem in the last 9 years. I also developed ulcers due to neuropathy, four years back I had a fall and got operated by another orthopaedic doctor, but developed a charcot, and was advised to get operated by Dr Venu, now I am able to walk on my own foot, though it is with lot of instrumentation, with a customised shoe. I come here regularly for a check-up. This Centre provides complete care of ankle and foot and boon for patients suffering from foot problems.

Key Features of the Centre for Foot & Ankle Care:

Advanced Technology: Equipped with DEXA scans, robotic surgery, and specialized devices for diabetic foot reconstruction.

Multidisciplinary Approach: Collaboration between experts across various fields for comprehensive care.

Patient-Centric Care: Personalized treatment plans aimed at restoring mobility and improving quality of life.

Services Offered Include:

Diabetic Foot Surgery & Charcot Foot Reconstruction

Total Ankle Replacement

Rheumatoid Foot Deformity Management

Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery

Trauma and Sports Injury Management

Heel Pain, Bunions, and Achilles Tendinopathy Treatment




























