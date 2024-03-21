Applications delay at transport department following TG code

Hyderabad: After a change of State code from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’, the services at the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices have come to a halt with lack of upgrading of software. The woes of the motorists are not going to end soon as the officials said it would take a fortnight to set things right.

Scores of applications were piled up at RTA offices for various transport related services, and applicants were seen facing innumerable difficulties since the change of state code. According to applicants, for applying for different transport related services including LLR, driving license, registration of vehicles, renewals, slot bookings among other services.

Due to the slow process of software upgradation, all services were halted, as the applicants were not receiving the OTPs and were unable to transact the payments. However, the applicants are forced to wait and are seen frustrated.

Ravi Yadav said, “To apply for an International driving licence, the online service is testing my patience by forcing me to fill up the application several times repeatedly. Later, it was known that with the works for the software upgrade, there was a glitch and it was delayed,” he added.

According to Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union general secretary M Dayanand, the central government on March 12 permitted the state government to register motor vehicles with TG code replacing TS, and on March 15, the TG was officially launched by the transport department. However, still the upgradation of software is yet to be done. “How many days do the transport department need to upgrade the software?” asked Dayanand. Adding he said the motorists are the ones who are in distress to complete their work for a week now.”

It has been observed that in each RTA office daily over 600 different services applications were received, and thousands of different applications were pending in state since then. The transport officials said the upgradation of the software in the transport department is to be completed soon, we are receiving applications and trying to set as per the new changes in the department.

Dayanand said this shows the lackadaisical attitude of the department, they failed to inform the applicants or the motorists regarding the new state code and upgradation of software. “The department needs to create awareness among the motorists for the new changes in the department,” he added.