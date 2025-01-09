  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Apply for Gurukul admissions online

Apply for Gurukul admissions online
x
Highlights

Collector B Santosh urged students to apply online for admissions in government Gurukuls, which pave the way for a bright future.

Nagar Kurnool: Collector B Santosh urged students to apply online for admissions in government Gurukuls, which pave the way for a bright future.

He announced that the government will conduct a Common Entrance Test on February 23, 2025, for admissions into Eng-lish-medium Gurukuls for the academic year 2025-26.

Students interested in studying in Gurukuls can apply online before February 1. The required documents include caste certificate number, income certificate number, Aadhaar card number, birth certificate, and a recent photograph. To assist with obtain-ing these certificates, a help desk has been set up at the Collectorate, which will be open from 10 am to 5 pm.

Admissions are available for 5th grade in SC, ST, BC, and general Gurukuls; for va-cant seats in 6th to 9th grades in SC and ST Gurukuls; for 9th grade at the Social Welfare Gurukul in Gowlidoddi; for 8th grade at SOEs in Khammam and Parigi; for 9th grade at the COE in Alugunur; and for 6th grade at Rukmapur Sainik School and Malkajgiri Fine Arts School.

Collector B Santosh encouraged students and their par-ents to take advantage of this opportunity by submitting their applications within the deadline.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick