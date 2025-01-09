Apply for Gurukul admissions online

Nagar Kurnool: Collector B Santosh urged students to apply online for admissions in government Gurukuls, which pave the way for a bright future.

He announced that the government will conduct a Common Entrance Test on February 23, 2025, for admissions into Eng-lish-medium Gurukuls for the academic year 2025-26.

Students interested in studying in Gurukuls can apply online before February 1. The required documents include caste certificate number, income certificate number, Aadhaar card number, birth certificate, and a recent photograph. To assist with obtain-ing these certificates, a help desk has been set up at the Collectorate, which will be open from 10 am to 5 pm.

Admissions are available for 5th grade in SC, ST, BC, and general Gurukuls; for va-cant seats in 6th to 9th grades in SC and ST Gurukuls; for 9th grade at the Social Welfare Gurukul in Gowlidoddi; for 8th grade at SOEs in Khammam and Parigi; for 9th grade at the COE in Alugunur; and for 6th grade at Rukmapur Sainik School and Malkajgiri Fine Arts School.

Collector B Santosh encouraged students and their par-ents to take advantage of this opportunity by submitting their applications within the deadline.