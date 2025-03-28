Appropriation Bill adopted amid uproar

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday adopted the Appropriation Bill 2025-26 amid uproar from the Opposition. The Assembly was adjourned sine die following the passage of the Bill, as the BRS members protested over the State’s debt figures.

Earlier, giving clarification during the discussion on Budget, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked the Opposition leaders to take into account FRBM loans and off budget borrowings to understand the debt burden the State was facing.

While emphasising that everything was on record and the CAG report was in sync with the claims of the State government, he urged the members of the house to refer to all the information provided to them before jumping to any conclusions.

Bhatti was responding to questions raised by BRS MLA T Harish Rao, who claimed that there were contradictions between the claims of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM and CAG reports. Harish Rao concluded that the Congress made Rs 1.58 lakh crore of debt, while the BRS made only Rs 41,000 to Rs 42,000 crore per annum, challenging the claims of the Chief Minister.