Appropriation Bill passed amid din

Hyderabad: Amid pandemonium, the Appropriation Bill 2024-25 for Rs 2,91,159 crore was passed by the Assembly. The bill got the nod of the House amidst protests by BRS members who had trooped into the well demanding CM Revanth Reddy’s apology for his alleged remarks on “Akka’s”.



Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar adjourned the House for 10-minutes at 1.17 pm but it could not be resumed till around 4 pm. Immediately after the resumption of the proceedings, BRS members wanted the Speaker to give chance to the women members to speak on the comments made by the CM earlier on ‘Akka’s’. As the Speaker did not permit it, the BRS members walked into the well of the House.

KTR alleged the voice of the opposition was being stifled in the House. The appeals made by the Speaker to restore order did not yield any result and KTR went on alleging that the opposition was being humiliated. AIMIM member Akbaruddin Owaisi said that Sabitha Indra Reddy should be given a chance to speak since her name was mentioned and that could restore order.



Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said that since the CM did not take anyone’s name, that rule was not applicable here.

As the pandemonium continued Minister Seethakka intervened and reminded the BRS of their attitude towards women by citing the way former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was disregarded under the BRS regime. Infuriated by this the BRS Legislators began clapping and resorted to sloganeering ‘Tanashahi Nahichalegi’ (no more dictatorship).

Intervening at this stage Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that he was pained at the way Assembly’s decorum was being spoiled by creating ruckus in the well of the House. As the opposition refused to relent, he moved the bill of Rs 2.91 lakh crore and was adopted by voice vote.