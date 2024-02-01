AP&TS NCC cadets back home after emerging with flying colours at RD camp

Hyderabad: Fifteen girl cadets from AP and Telangana formed part of the girls contingent that participated in the marchpast at Kartavya path on the eve of the Republic Day. The AP and TS NCC directorate on Wednesday said 42 boys and eight girl cadets participated in the PM's rally. The training of the cadets began at the sub-unit and unit level in September last year. After intensive training and selections at various levels, 128 cadets were finalised from all three NCC wings of the two States to represent the directorate in RD Camp-2024.

The camp was a life-changing experience for the cadets who carried back fond memories. The RD NCC contingent of the directorate comprising one officer, 128 cadets and ten support staff landed in Secunderabad on Wednesday on successful completion of a 30-day camp in Delhi.

The cadets from all 28 States had participated and competed in various events like drill, group dance, group song, national integration awareness programme, best cadet category, aero modelling, equestrian and flag area during the camp.

Sgt M Srisanth and Cdt Nagandla Dheeraj were adjudged the best cadets in the JD/JW Army and Navy respectively, making the directorate proud. They were awarded the best cadet medal and the coveted baton from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the PM Rally on January 27 at Cariappa Parade Ground.

SUO Akanksha Bhosle stood second in the best cadet SW army wing category, Cdt T Divya Lakshmi stood third in the best cadet SW navy wing category and CSUO B Tharun Teja stood third in the best cadet SD air wing category, while SUO D Sai Kiran, JUO R Elavarasan and SUO K Sowmya Sree were awarded the DG NCC Medallion for their outstanding performance during the camp.

The cadets from the directorate also excelled in cultural competitions by securing the first position in group song and third position in NIAP. In a remarkable showcase of equestrian excellence, the cadet's team won three gold, four silver and three bronze medals across various categories. Cadet Shaik Rehana also won the prestigious show jumping champion of the day trophy.

The camp began on Dec 30, 2023 with the participation of 2,274 cadets from across the country. The camp was visited by important dignitaries like Defence Minister, Minister of Statei, Defence Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff, chiefs of the three services, CM of Delhi. It culminated with the visit of the PM.