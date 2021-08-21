ARAI to set up lab in Telangana

Hyderabad: One of the leading automotive Research and Development organisations of the country, the Automotive Research Association of India(ARAI) would be setting up a pre-certification lab in Telangana.

ARAI currently operates out of Pune where it is headquartered. It also has a regional office in Chennai. The ARAI team headed by Director Reji Mathai visited the city on a two-day trip. The Department of ITE&C and ARAI had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding last year and since then, the teams have been in discussion on the way forward.

Sujai Karampuri briefed the team about the existing eco-system of Telangana, which included a powerpoint presentation on T-Works, the country's largest prototyping lab at Raidurg which was followed by an interaction with company representatives from the EV industry of Telangana. The Electronics team showcased the incubation centre and built up space developed by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation in E-city, Raviryala for ARAI to set their pre-certification and training lab.

Director Reji Mathai expressed happiness after meeting the industry partners which also included start-ups and said, "We are keenly observing the emerging EV and ESS markets and would be extending our best support to organizations not only in testing and compliance, but also in the area of training and R&D."

He further said that Telangana was an emerging destination for EV and Automotive industry. The ARAI regional centre in Telangana will certainly add a lot of value to the existing industry and also make a good value proposition for companies to explore Telangana for setting up new units. "The support extended by the Government of Telangana is very thoughtful and we would continue our engagement to discuss further modalities with government of Telangana and TSIIC," he said. The ARAI officials also visited the existing T-Works facility and appreciated the works being undertaken in the field of EV and Energy Storage Systems by the T-Works team.