Architect by profession, humanitarian by passion

Karimnagar: For most, a civil engineer’s role is confined to planning and constructing buildings. However, NVenugopal, a well-known architect from Karimnagar, has gone beyond his profession to dedicate himself to various social causes, earning special recognition across Telangana.

Venugopal has taken it upon himself to perform the last rites of unclaimed bodies—whether they are accident victims, homeless individuals, or even animals found dead on the roadside. He personally transports them on his two-wheeler, which has ‘108’ written on it.

His efforts in social activities were recognised by the then District Collector Sumita and he was awarded the Best Social Worker Award. He also won the Grameen Kalajyothi Award. Private companies also praised his services. Even the late leader YS Rajasekhar Reddy himself praised Venugopal for his service.

Beyond his humanitarian work, Venugopal is actively engaged in public welfare and civic activism. If he notices potholes on roads, he marks them with red flags to prevent accidents. He also raises awareness about corruption and inefficiencies in government schemes, often questioning officials in innovative ways. Additionally, he has been running a campaign against plastic use, printing and distributing pamphlets to educate people.

Moreover, as part of the development of human survival and lifestyle, he preserved antique items, such as the first-generation telephone, lanterns, and old cameras, ensuring future generations learn about past lifestyles.

Speaking to The Hans India, Venugopal said, “Helping others gives me real satisfaction. I do not care what people think.” When asked about his future, he stated that he is ready to enter politics when the time is right.