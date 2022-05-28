Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

So far, the education system in India was more focussed on giving diplomas and degrees. Now, the New Education Policy has come up with a skill-based model of education. This has brought vocational courses under spotlight, which seek to make the youth skilful, employable and self-reliant. The Hans India has elicited the views of youth, educationists and the society on the importance of skill development in education.

Skill development is the need of the hour

Undoubtedly our degrees and diplomas are not sufficient for nurturing skills. Our system is built only to give education and not developing skills. We have not imbibed our degrees with skills. Lack of this element in our education system is posing inadequacy for our students to fetch corporate jobs. Hence, exclusive skill development is the need of hour. Skill has a wide range and there is a need for re-designing our curriculum to suit to the changing global scenario. Education should be re-deployed by understanding the skills needed given the current situation where entire country is talking about skill development. By creating an environment for skill development one can learn and create a platform for the all-round development of students. There is a necessity to develop skill centres as required.

-Dr N V Sri Ranga Prasad, Asst Prof, Business Management &Controller of Examinations, Satavahana University

Produce industry-ready grads

The New Education Policy that promotes skill-based teaching is a welcome change. Institutions need to focus on youth by making them skilful, employable and self-reliant. The moot point is that without adequate skills, it's difficult for graduates to build their career. Often we find youth running around private software institutes to hone their skills soon after their graduation. This indicates the lacunae in the system, besides exposing the absence of expertise in institutes. This is where we have to focus on producing industry-ready grads.

- T Sridhar, Software Engineer, Dhatla, Mahabubabad

Skilled students can reach heights

Skilled diploma/ graduates will reach pinnacle in their chosen field, whereas unskilled grads will be confined to desk-oriented clerical jobs or will remain jobless. Keeping in view this student should improve required skills at colleges or by taking training in private institutions. It is laudable that the Central government offers short-term courses to improve the skill set of students through DDU-GKY (Deendayal Upadhya Grameena Kausalya Yojana). At the same time, the State government also encouraging youth by establishing IT towers and hubs.

- Prasanna, Social worker, Nalgonda

Skill development should be given priority

Should our education be focused on giving diplomas or degrees or more on skill development? How important is skill development? Skill always counts in any field. In general, skilled people get better opportunities than semi-skilled and unskilled. Getting diplomas and degrees may be not tough, but education with a skill set will give a bright future as well as more opportunities. Sky is the limit for skilled persons. I advise governments to prepare curriculum of diplomas and degrees 70 per cent practical and 30 per cent theoretical.

- Cherupally Amar Das, Tax Consultant, Nalgonda