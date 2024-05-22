Arrange special facilities for disabled at TASK building: Collector

Peddapalli: District Collector Muzammil Khan has directed the concerned officials to revise and submit the proposals for the modernisation of the TASK building with all the facilities to get a corporate look.

On Tuesday, district Collector Muzammil Khan inspected the construction proposals of the TASK building at the MPDO office in Peddapalli and gave several suggestions to the officials on the provision of special toilets, ramps, glass doors for the disabled and other arrangements.

The Collector said that the TASK building should be modernised with all the facilities to give a corporate look and a glass door with the TASK symbol should be installed at the entrance.

Regarding power supply, good quality electric panel boards should be used, quality flooring, AC, fans, lights, mosquito mesh should be installed at the windows, compound fencing should be set up by demarcating the premises of the TASK building, he instructed.

Khan said that gardening and toilets should be arranged inside the compound, wooden tables should be arranged outside and the wooden tables should be useful for conducting training classes.

The Collector suggested that proposals should be revised and submitted in such a way as to modernize the building by utilising the trees in the premises without removing them. Karimnagar district TASK Manager Ganga Prasad, PR DE Shankaraiah and others participated.