Arrangements for Singotam Jathra Brahmotsav to be Made – Minister Jupally krishna Rao

Nagar Kurnool : Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao emphasized the need to make all necessary arrangements to ensure that devotees coming to the Singotam Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Brahmotsav from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka do not face any difficulties.

Initially, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Collector Badavath Santosh visited the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and received blessings from the Vedic scholars along with sacred offerings.

The Brahmotsav will take place from the 14th to the 21st of this month, and the Minister instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure smooth operations without any issues for the devotees. Minister Jupally directed that all arrangements be made in advance to prevent any inconveniences, as a large number of devotees are expected.

In the evening of the same day, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, along with Collector Badavath Santosh and SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath, held a review meeting at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple premises in Singotam.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasized that necessary preparations should be made for the Jathra to ensure there are no untoward incidents. He highlighted that all departments should coordinate their efforts to ensure smooth conduct, and urged the officials to ensure cleanliness, availability of drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, and barricades to manage the crowd.

Collector Badavath Santosh mentioned that all officials should work in coordination to ensure the Singotam Jathra is conducted with utmost devotion and in an organized manner. He also stressed that medical staff should be available at all times during the Jathra and that arrangements for water facilities should be made to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees.

This meeting was attended by SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath, Additional Collector Dev Sahayam, DPO Ram Mohan Rao, RDO Bansilal, and other district officials.















