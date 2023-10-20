Arrangements on for KCR’s meet in Sathupally

Sathupalli: Rajya Sabha member Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy, BRS Party Parliamentary Party leader MP Nama Nageswara Rao, and Sathupalli legislator Sandra Venkataveeraiah conducted an extensive inspection of the premises for Chief Minister KCR’s upcoming public meeting near the Kallur Sugar Factory.

The political leaders arrived in Satthupalli constituency on Thursday to review the ground and the arrangements being made for the highly anticipated public event scheduled for November 1.

Their visit focused on ensuring that all logistical aspects of the event, including security measures, seating arrangements, and other essential facilities, are in place and ready to accommodate the expected crowd. The inspecting members expressed their satisfaction with the preparations, emphasising the significance of the event in fostering political engagement and community participation.

As the public meeting draws near, the people of Satthupalli eagerly await the presence of Chief Minister KCR and the meaningful discussions that will take place during this event. The visit by these influential leaders underscores the importance of proper organization to ensure the success of the gathering.