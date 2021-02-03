Arrests, false cases won't deter us: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that people's faith in the courts has increased following the release of 42 BJP cadre and devotees of Lord Ram on bail.

The Karimnagar MP expressed happiness over the release of party Warangal Urban District president Ravu Padma and Rural District president Kondeti Sridhar along with 42 more BJP cadre and Ram Bhakts (Devotees of Lord Ram) on Wednesday. He said that his party has faith and respects courts in the country and hoped that the cases filed against them would eventually be proved to be false.

He congratulated all those who have participated in a work of Lord Ram undeterred of the consequences. He said that for the first time six women were sent to the jail unjustly and 38 more BJP cadre were arrested illegally,

the BJP leader said and added that cadre are not scared of illegal arrests and detentions. "If the existing prisons are not enough then turn the Pragati Bhavan and farmhouse into prisons," he said pointing towards the TRS chief. He criticised that it has become a fashion for the CM and his MLAs to make insulting statements on Hindus and Hindutva.

Adding, it has become a big crime in Telangana to object to the intemperate statement against Lord Ram, who is worshipped by Hindus across the globe. "Not taking action against TRS ministers, MLAs who have made unacceptable statements against the Ram shows the respect CM KCR has on Hindutva," he said.

The BJP State chief said that people will teach a lesson to the TRS like what happened in West Bengal.