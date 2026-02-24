Aruna condemns attack on Kamareddy MLA’s residence

BJP National Vice-President and MP DK Aruna condemned the attack on the residence of Kamareddy MLA Kattepalli Venkataramana Reddy, accusing the Congress government of deliberately obstructing his work and conspiring against him. Speaking to the media at the MLA’s camp office on Monday, Aruna said that despite being elected with people’s blessings after defeating former Chief Ministers K Chandrashekar Rao and A Revanth Reddy, Venkataramana Reddy was being denied protocol and excluded from official development programmes. “Ministers attend events without informing the MLA and claim central schemes as their own,” she alleged.

Aruna criticised Congress leader Shabbir Ali, stating that he instigated the attack on the MLA’s house and spread false allegations. “If there is truth in the charges, come forward for debate. Otherwise, withdraw and apologise,” she challenged.

She warned that the BJP will not remain silent against false accusations and political vendetta. “Democracy is being undermined when ruling party leaders misuse police power and encourage attacks,” Aruna said, adding that incidents like the Banswada episode and the Kamareddy attack raise serious concerns about law and order.

Calling on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to take responsibility, Aruna demanded immediate accountability for those behind the attack and urged the government to ensure such incidents are not repeated. “The people of Kamareddy voted for development. It is the CM’s duty to fulfill promises and respect democratic values,” she asserted.