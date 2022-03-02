As resources become scarce: Ukrainians discriminate Indians

Hyderabad: Over 4,000 Indian students are stranded in Kharkiv which is under heavy shelling. The situation is getting worse and even discrimination has begun according to those who are trying to move out of Kharkiv and those who are in the bunkers.

Khalid, a medical student who was at the railway station in Kharkiv on Tuesday, said that Ukranians, who have been nice to Indians so far, are now in a rush to escape from Kharkiv and there is an absolute scramble to board the train which no one knows when it would leave. The Ukranians, he said, were pushing out Indians and allowing only Ukranians into the train. Only if space was available after the local people boarded the train, then the Indians were allowed and that too after some payment ranging from 100 to 500 dollars.

Talking to a national channel, Pooja Pahraj, a student coordinator in Kharkiv, narrated the pathetic situation in which the students were stuck, and the problems being faced by girl students. She said the students were worried and are showing signs of panic. The hope of getting evacuated by the Indian Government was disappearing.

How to move from eastern part to western part, which is about 2,000 km away, is the biggest problem for the students, she said. Though several messages were sent and applications made, the Indian authorities did not respond to them. The Russian border is just 100 km away from Kharkiv. If the GOI can take measures to evacuate them through this border, things would become easy, she felt.

"There is a shortage of water and food. We normally buy water but now we are drinking tap water. Girls are frustrated as they are finding it difficult to even use toilets. The Ukranians are not allowing Indian girls saying it is their toilet. Discrimination has now begun," she said and appealed to Indian Government to help them out.