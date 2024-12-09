Assembly all set to pass new RoR Act 2024: Min

Hyderabad: The State government would bring the new RoR Act 2024 in the ensuing Assembly session. The government would also come up with a mobile application for resolving the pending applications under the Dharani Portal.

This was announced by the Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in a press conference as part of the ‘Praja PalanaVijayotsavalu’ at the Secretariat on Sunday. The Minister informed that the State government has collected merit points from the RoR Acts in 18 States and also experts from the Revenue Departments. The Minister said that there were few loopholes in the existing Act and keeping in mind the rural population, a new Act was brought. The new Act will be placed before the Assembly for approval. During the previous session, the draft was kept in the public domain to seek suggestions from the people, the Minister said.

Srinivas Reddy said that during the elections the major issue the people faced was Dharani. He said that the government was revamping the Dharani portal after taking expert advice.

The government has already handed over the Dharani portal work to the NIC (National Informatics Centre), and the issues of the people would be solved before the Sankranti. He said that the government was decentralising where the collector, MRO, RDO, special collector, and CCLA can resolve the issues.

He informed that last year there were 2.45 lakh applications pending. There were 33 modules in the Dharani Portal, which were confusing for the common man.

Their applications used to get rejected if they mistakenly applied in different modules. The Minister said that he had directed the officials to specify the reasons for rejecting an application.

The Minister lashed out at the previous BRS government for scrapping the VRO systems overnight without any consultation. He pointed out that locals in the village wanted an officer at the village level for sorting out the land issues. He said that the government would select 1,000 surveyors from the VROs after conducting a written test.

The Minister said that the BRS leaders were criticising the government from the very first day. They were coming up with fake propaganda to defame the government.

The Congress government from 2004 to 2014 constructed 25 lakh houses. The BRS government from 2014 to 2023 called tenders for 1.52 lakh double-bedroom houses and so far completed only 63,000 houses.

The incomplete houses during the last government would be completed within a month or so and would be given to the eligible poor. Those having house sites were being given 4.5 lakh houses with 400 yards.