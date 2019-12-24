At last, the last rites of Disha's accused held at their respective villages in Narayanpet

Finally, the last rites of four accused in Disha's take and murder case who got killed in an encounter is completed. The bodies were handed over to their family members 18 days after the encounter. Amid heavy security, the bodies were brought to the Maktal Mandal of Narayanapet district in two ambulances.

Later, Jolla Shiva, Jolu Naveen, Chennakeshavulu and Mohammed Arif funeral services were held in Jakleru with their family traditions. The accused raped and killed a veterinary doctor on November 27 near the Tondulalli tollgate in the Hyderabad suburb.

After the incident, there were protests all over the country and in two Telugu states. The police took the case as a challenge and arrested four. The four accused were produced before the magistrate and taken to the remand. The police had filed a petition demanding that the accused be given to their custody for a few days. Later, when the accused tried to flee while the crime scene was being re-structured, the police turned them over. The Human Rights Commission is currently investigating the case.