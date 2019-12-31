Athmakur: Students told to take part in sports activities to remain fit

Athmakur: As part of Fit India Movement, the teachers of Zilla Parishad High School of Kurella village of Athmakur (M) mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Tuesday explained the students about ways to overcome stress by doing regular physical exercises and taking part in sports activities.



School headmaster Kadari Sathish, addressing the students, stated that people who exercise regularly have good health. Children should spare some time for sports and games in the morning and in the evenings to remain active and physically fit, he suggested. Regular exercise and sports not only improve immunity but also increase the lifespan, he added.

Physical Education Teacher N Mallesham, teachers Sathish Kumar, Venkateshwarlu, Manjula, Babu, Usharani, Venkanna, Narmadha, Pushpa Latha and Srikanth and students took part in the programme.