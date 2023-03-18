Auction for township evokes keen interest

There was a good response from general public and employees during the fourth phase of the physical auction process of Rajiv Swagruha Sri Valli Township openplots and semi-constructed houses at Udayaditya Bhavan at the District Collectorate here. The auction that commenced on March 16 would conclude on March 18.





The township has been provided with all basic amenities and necessary infrastructure. It is located opposite to Mahatma Gandhi University in YellareddyGuda village in NarkatPalli mandal. The Collector appealed to interested people to participate in the auction and take advantage of securing houses or plots in the township that had been equipped with all facilities.





On Friday, 38 open plots and three partial houses were bought by bidders and employees.Special counters have been set up in the premises of Udayaditya Bhavan and measures taken to accept DDs toward Rs 10,000 EMD from the bidders. The starting price of a square yard, which was Rs 7,000 so far, has been reduced it to Rs 6,000, and depending on the stage of construction, the officials have fixed them between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,500 as offset price for semi constructed houses





The township plots and houses are very suitable for future investment and residence and people should take advantage of this opportunity, the Collector appealed. Housing Corporation PDRaj Kumar, CPO BalaShauri and others participated in the programme.