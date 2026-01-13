Auto-deduct fines from bank accounts: CM

Hyderabad: Stating that the State government has taken serious note of the alarming rise in road accidents claiming many lives, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday suggested that fines for traffic rule violations should be directly deducted from the bank accounts of vehicle owners, replacing the existing manual collection system.

Participating in the ‘Arrive Alive’ road safety awareness programme organised by the State Police Department in the city, the Chief Minister expressed deep concern over the increasing number of road accidents. He said road accidents were being reported every minute across the country, making them a grave public safety issue.

The Chief Minister observed that more people were losing their lives in road accidents than in wars, underlining the seriousness of the problem. He noted that even prominent families had suffered irreparable losses due to fatal road mishaps, including the deaths of children.

Emphasising the need for strict enforcement, Revanth Reddy said measures should be taken to ensure that penalties for traffic violations are enforced automatically. With traffic management emerging as a major challenge, he stressed the need to strengthen the system by leveraging modern technology and expertise.

The Chief Minister remarked that traffic rule violations had become a more serious issue than cybercrime, drug abuse, and even murders, calling for urgent corrective steps. He said effective enforcement, combined with public awareness, was crucial to curb the growing menace. Highlighting the importance of education, Revanth Reddy said awareness about traffic signals, road discipline, and safety norms should be inculcated from a young age, particularly among students. He also stressed the need for reforms within the traffic police to improve efficiency and accountability.

“We will accord top priority to traffic control and road safety,” the Chief Minister asserted, adding that sustained awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement would help reduce accidents and save lives.