Auto drivers urge Centre to abolish GO 714

Karimnagar: A Maha Dharna was staged in front of the Karimnagar Collectorate under the patronage of Karimnagar Auto Labor Welfare Association president Bommidi Srinivas Reddy.

Around 500 autorickshaw drivers took part in the protest demanding the Central government to abolish GO 714 introduced by it. TRS State secretary and its labour wing founding president L Roop Singh and the State Auto Drivers Union president Vemula Maraiah warned that 15 lakh transport workers across the State would take up a statewide movement if the GO was not cancelled.

Imposing a late penalty of Rs 50 per day on autos, a burden of Rs 18,000 per month and Rs 1,500 per year on auto drivers if the vehicle does not have fitness was outrageous, they complained.

Srinivas Reddy addressed the auto drivers and asked the State government to take immediate action for withdrawing the GO 714. He demanded the BJP state president, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to convince the PM Narendra Modi to withdraw the GO.

Otherwise BJP government at the Centre would have to face the wrath of the workers in the coming days for bringing the black laws, they warned.

Chellim Mala Ramachandran Karimnagar Auto Labor Welfare Association general secretary Bandari Sampath Patel, treasurer Maddela Rajender, vice presidents D Satyam, Gurmit Singh Ram Gopal Reddy, Antagiri Sampath, Md Usain, secretaries Rajamallu ,Tirupati Rajesham and auto drivers participated in the protest.