Availability of Coronavirus beds in government private hospitals in Telangana

There are around 17,807 COVID-19 beds are vacant in both private teaching and government hospitals in Telangana, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the government. Out of the total vacant beds, 11,636 are regular beds, 4,693 are oxygen beds and 1,478 are ICU beds.

It is already known that the Telangana government announced that the beds in private teaching hospitals area provided for free of cost to coronavirus patients. As many as 5,273 COVID-19 vacant beds available in the government hospitals across the state while the number of vacant beds in private hospitals is 3,806.

No. of beds in govt and private teaching hospitals:

Isolation beds: 12, 284 (available) 648 (occupied) 11, 636 (vacant)

Oxygen Beds: 5861 (available) 1, 168 (occupied) 4, 693 (vacant)

ICU beds: 2, 251 (available) 773 (occupied) 1, 478 (vacant)

Total: 20, 396 (available) 2, 589 (occupied) 17, 807 (vacant)

No. of beds only in govt. hospitals:

Regular isolation beds: 2055 (Total); 648 (Occupied); 1407 (Vacant)

Beds with Oxygen supply: 4583 (total); 1168 (Occupied); 3415 (vacant)

ICU beds with ventilators: 1224 (total); 773 (Occupied); 451 (vacant)

Total: 7862 (total); 2589 (occupied); 5273 (vacant)

No. of beds only in private hospitals:

Regular isolation beds: 3314 (Total); 1684 (Occupied); 1630 (Vacant)

Beds with Oxygen supply: 3312 (total); 1849 (Occupied); 1463 (vacant)

ICU beds with ventilators: 1475 (total); 762 (Occupied); 713 (vacant)

Total: 8101 (total); 4295 (occupied); 3806 (vacant)