Avinash Group acquires IndigoLearn to boost digital commerce education

The Avinash Group of Institutions, led by Dr. Avinash Brahmadevara, has announced the acquisition of IndigoLearn Edu Tech Private Limited, popularly known among CA, CMA and CFA aspirants as IndigoLearn or 1FIN.

The strategic move aims to strengthen the group’s vision of providing high-quality commerce and professional education by combining its strong offline presence with advanced digital learning platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Avinash Brahmadevara said the acquisition would pave the way for launching “Avinash Online Learning (AOL)”, a platform designed to deliver exam-focused and career-oriented content for students pursuing professional courses, undergraduate commerce programmes, upskilling initiatives and emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence. He expressed confidence that IndigoLearn’s digital expertise would help empower students across India to achieve their academic and career goals.

IndigoLearn Co-Founder and CEO Sriram Somayajula said the partnership would expand their reach significantly by leveraging Avinash Group’s academic strength and strong connect with students across Telangana and the country.