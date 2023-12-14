Live
Just In
Avinash Mohanty new Cyberabad CP
Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty who assumed office on Wednesday stated that top priority would be to ensure a safe and secure environment for the citizens.
Mohanty assumed the charge from Stephen Raveendra, who was transferred and asked to report at the DGP office. Interacting with media after taking the charge, Cyberabad Police Commissioner said “Our responsibility is to uphold the rule of law and be impartial and fair to everybody who approaches us”
There were more cyber and economic frauds crime cases reported in Cyberabad. All investigations will be done in a fair and proper manner with thorough professionalism,”
On the traffic front, Mohanty said the traffic police will coordinate with different agencies to resolve the traffic-related issues, especially in the high traffic density areas of Cyberabad. The police will do strong enforcement on illegal activities in Cyberabad and no one involved in organized crimes like drugs, women trafficking, land mafia and economic offenses would be spared, he added.
Mohanty previously worked in Cyberabad as DCP (traffic) and later was moved to Hyderabad where he worked as Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department).