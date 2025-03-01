Awaaz Demands Immediate Withdrawal of Wakf Bill, Calls for United Protest

Jogulamba Gadwal, March 1, 2025 – Awaaz State General Secretary Mohammad Abbas has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Wakf Bill introduced by the central government, calling it a threat to minority rights. Speaking at a seminar titled "Constitutional Protection – Public Discussion on the Wakf Bill," held at the Valmiki Committee Hall in the district headquarters, Abbas strongly criticized the bill. The event was chaired by Atikur Rehman and organized by an all-party group.

During his speech, Mohammad Abbas stated that the central government is implementing the Wakf Bill in a dictatorial manner, ignoring amendments suggested by opposition members in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). He condemned the government's decision to pass the bill without democratic debate, accusing it of authoritarianism. He urged intellectuals and democratic activists to oppose the government's oppressive approach, which he claimed is pushing the country back into the stone age by imposing unilateral policies.

Abbas further alleged that the bill was introduced with the intent to fuel divisive and communal politics. He called for a united struggle against it, involving all sections of society. He also urged the Telangana State Government to pass a resolution in the Assembly against the bill and send it to the central government.

Highlighting the broader issue of constitutional protection, he accused the central government of undermining legal and constitutional institutions while disregarding the welfare of minority communities. He called for a large-scale people's movement against the bill, emphasizing that the fight must transcend caste, religion, and regional differences.

Several prominent leaders participated in the seminar, including Awaaz Union State Vice President MD Jabbar, Insaaf State Vice President Fayaz, and all-party leaders Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu and Madhusudhan Babu. Legal expert Shafi Ullah, CPI(M) District Secretary A. Venkataswamy, CPI District Secretary B. Anjaneyulu, Telangana Praja Front leaders Prabhakar and Isaac, Muslim Reservation Struggle Committee leaders Rahmatullah, Nasurullah, Mahboob Ali, and social activists Kurva Pallayya, Gopal Reddy, Sadutulla, Bhasha, Tower Maqbool, Tahir Jamaluddin, and others also took part in the event.