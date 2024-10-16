Awareness Campaign by Agricultural College Students on Galikunta Disease for Farmers

Nagar kurnool: On the third day of the special NSS camp, final-year students from Palem Agricultural College conducted a veterinary camp in Thoodukurthi village, Nagarkurnool Mandal.

As part of the camp, they administered vaccines to the cattle to prevent the seasonal viral disease, Galikunta.

The students also raised awareness among villagers about the disease, explaining that it causes sores around the mouth and hooves, making it difficult for the animals to walk. The NSS students advised all farmers to ensure their cattle are vaccinated to prevent the spread of the disease.

In addition to the vaccination drive, the students also removed invasive Congress grass weeds from the village school and organized a cleanliness rally to spread awareness about hygiene. Dr. E. Satyanarayana and Dr. K. Sadhana, NSS program officers, participated in the event.





