Nagar Kurnool: An awareness seminar on safe internet usage and Artificial Intelligence (AI) was conducted at Govt Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool. The programme was organized jointly by the Sramika Vikasa Kendram, Children of India Foundation, and the College Women Empowerment Cell.

Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Lakshman Rao attended the seminar as the chief guest. He stated that internet usage has increased significantly in present-day society and advised students to remain cautious to avoid falling victim to online fraud. He also encouraged students to develop proper awareness about AI and utilize it to learn new skills and knowledge.

Degree College Principal Madan Mohan said that Artificial Intelligence enables students to gain vast knowledge and improve their learning capabilities. He advised students to stay alert against cybercrimes and avoid opening unknown links or suspicious messages.

NSS Officer Umadevi, Child Welfare Committee Member Vishnu, and DCPU representatives Mallesh and Sudarshan participated in the programme. A large number of staff members and students attended the seminar, making it a successful event.