Ayija Municipality Ranks Fourth in Property Tax Collection in the State

Gadwal : RI and RO, along with Bill Collectors and Ward Officers, Appreciated for Their Efforts.

Ayija Municipality in Jogulamba Gadwal district has secured the fourth position in the state in property tax collection for the financial year 2024-25, announced Municipal Commissioner Sri CH Saidulu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner stated that this year, the municipality achieved an unprecedented 95% property tax collection since its establishment.

Out of a total demand of Rs. 1.82 crore, an impressive Rs. 1.62 crore has been successfully collected, making this the highest revenue collection year for Ayija Municipality.

He emphasized that, in previous years, outstanding dues had hindered collection efficiency. However, with a focused approach towards defaulters last year and this year, the municipality managed to make significant progress. This achievement is expected to ease tax collection in the coming years.

The Commissioner commended the efforts of all Bill Collectors and Ward Officers, particularly RI Vijay and RO Lakshmanna, for their relentless dedication to achieving this milestone.

He also extended his gratitude to the residents of the town for their timely tax payments, which contributed to this remarkable accomplishment.

The event saw the participation of Municipal Senior Assistant RO Sri Lakshmanna, RI Sri Vijay, Ward Officers Bharat and Ramakrishna, Bill Collectors Sri Azmeer Khaja, Sri Adivanna, Sri Mahendra Nath, Sri Naresh, Sri Nagaraju, Sri Anjaneyulu, Sri Veeresh, Sri Rakesh, and several others.