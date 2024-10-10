Ayudha Puja Celebrations Held at Nagarkurnool Police Headquarters, Led by SP Gaikwad

Nagar Kurnool: At the old police headquarters in Nagarkurnool district, the Ayudha Puja was celebrated with grandeur, honoring the traditional worship of the weapons and tools used by the police department.

Led by District Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, the event saw active participation from several officers. Special prayers were performed for the safety and effective use of the department’s weapons, followed by rituals honoring police vehicles at the Police Parade Ground.

SP Gaikwad expressed his wishes for peace and prosperity during the Dussehra festival, highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the celebrations. Several senior officials, including Additional SPs TA Bharat, CH Rameshwar, and DSP Burri Srinivas, also participated, emphasizing the unity of the police force in upholding traditions while serving the community.























