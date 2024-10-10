Live
- Delhi going into loss for first time: Ilmi on reports of revenue deficit by 2024-25 end
- SIT formed to give clean chit to Cong leaders: K’taka BJP
- Tata had breakfast at own US hotel without revealing identity to his staff: IT honcho
- Centre releases Rs 1,78,173 crore as tax devolution to states in festive season
- Tejashwi slams Nitish govt for labourers' 'mass migration' from Bihar
- Tennis legend Rafael Nadal confirms retirement at end of 2024 season
- BJP leaders mourn Indian industrialist Ratan Tata's demise
- AP CM Chandrababu and Lokesh pays tribute to Ratan Tata in Mumbai
- Ayudha Puja Celebrations Held at Nagarkurnool Police Headquarters, Led by SP Gaikwad
- Manipur govt to provide compensation to 2,072 farmers hit by ethnic violence
Just In
Ayudha Puja Celebrations Held at Nagarkurnool Police Headquarters, Led by SP Gaikwad
At the old police headquarters in Nagarkurnool district, the Ayudha Puja was celebrated with grandeur, honoring the traditional worship of the weapons and tools used by the police department.
Nagar Kurnool: At the old police headquarters in Nagarkurnool district, the Ayudha Puja was celebrated with grandeur, honoring the traditional worship of the weapons and tools used by the police department.
Led by District Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, the event saw active participation from several officers. Special prayers were performed for the safety and effective use of the department’s weapons, followed by rituals honoring police vehicles at the Police Parade Ground.
SP Gaikwad expressed his wishes for peace and prosperity during the Dussehra festival, highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the celebrations. Several senior officials, including Additional SPs TA Bharat, CH Rameshwar, and DSP Burri Srinivas, also participated, emphasizing the unity of the police force in upholding traditions while serving the community.