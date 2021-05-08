Ayurvedic Masks From Narayanapet Are In Great Demand

Before leaving the house, we make sure that the phone and the other essentials are kept in the bag. And coming to the corona period, the fear of the virus is making us wear a mask. However, experts say that regular masks found in drug stores should not be used more than once. They should not be used for more than eight hours. Well, Narayanpet District Collector of Telangana Hari Chandana has come up with a new idea and is providing typical protection by adding Ayurvedic technique to it.

As all the people are confined to their homes due to curfew and lockdown. Even women's associations turned vacant. Thus, Narayanpet District Collector Harichandana asked them to make masks and provided employment to them. With the financial assistance with DRDO and the encouragement given by the collector, the women created a record by making a variety of masks. So far, more than six lakh masks have been sewn and profits of around Rs 30 lakh have been made. Cloth ayurvedic masks are sewn and sold online.



Bollywood celebrities Tabu and Farah Khan also bought them online. Vijay Devarakonda also liked these masks and branded them on the 'Rowdy' Brand website. Currently, the Ayurvedic masks made in Narayanpet are being sold all over the country. Women who saw the increasing demand day by day made new designs. They are using Pochampally cloth and are sewing the latest designs with cotton and colourful materials. Masks are designed to protect from pollution, not only during corona time but also at other times. These masks are marketed under the Narayanpet brand name. Online marketing was a bit of a hassle in the beginning but then clicked. With this, Narayanpet is now well known for its masks. Apart from these cloth masks, Ayurvedic masks are also very popular in Narayanpet. Masks sewn by women are sent to Ayurvedic doctors. They are dipped in a mixture of camphor, thyme, mint, eucalyptus leaf and clove oils and dried. That is how Ayurvedic masks are being made.

