Azad Engineering Strengthens Global Ties with New MHI-Dedicated Facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based precision engineering firm Azad Engineering has inaugurated a state-of-the-art lean manufacturing facility exclusively for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) at Tunikibollaram. Spanning 7,200 square metres, the facility is set to bolster India’s role in high-precision manufacturing, reinforcing Telangana’s growing reputation as a hub for advanced engineering.

Currently employing 200 skilled professionals, the plant will significantly expand its workforce in the coming months. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, it will manufacture complex rotating and stationary airfoils essential for advanced gas and thermal power turbine engines. The facility is also integrated with Azad’s Centre for Excellence and Innovation, enhancing its capabilities in high-end manufacturing and research.

Speaking at the inauguration, Rakesh Chopdar, Chairman and CEO of Azad Engineering, highlighted the strategic importance of the plant. “This is the first of many dedicated facilities we are establishing to cater to the increasing demand from our global OEM partners. Once all facilities are operational under our Centre of Excellence, we will employ over 2,000 highly skilled professionals,” he stated.

The launch marks a key milestone in Azad’s decade-long collaboration with MHI, which began in 2012 with just a few machines. Further solidifying this partnership, Azad signed a Long-Term Contract & Price Agreement (LTCPA) with MHI on November 3, 2024. The Japanese engineering giant, recognising Azad’s contributions, awarded the company the “Partner of the Year 2024” certificate and trophy.

Masahito Kataoka, Senior Vice President of MHI’s GTCC Business Division, attended the ceremony alongside Telangana’s Special Chief Secretary for Industries and IT, Jayesh Ranjan. Mr Ranjan lauded Azad’s efforts, stating, “Azad Engineering is playing a pivotal role in elevating India’s and Telangana’s standing in the global precision engineering sector.”

With this new facility, Azad Engineering continues to push the boundaries of innovation, strengthening India’s position in the global supply chain for high-precision components.

