Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Hyd cycling communities to pedal across State on Aug 14, 15

Hyderabad: In order to spread the message of patriotism and keeping our self mentally and physically fit, many cycling communities of the city will take up special bicycle rides on August 14 and 15, making the 75th Independence of India.

Ravinder Nandanoori, Founder of Hyderabad Cyclists Group, said, "We will be holding our special ride on August 14 from Suchitra-Tupran-Suchitra covering a distance of 75 km. The main moto of our freedom ride is to mount the National flag on the cycle and spread awareness on cycling and Independence. We have also panned to register our name in the Limca Book of Records by riding with more than 300cyclists. This special ride is being held as we are celebrating the Independence Day without restrictions after two years.

Rajnish Kumar, a member of Pedal Paltan(bicycle group of Hyderabad), said, "We can become a patriot by contributing to the society in any way. Hence, we cyclists have planned to spread awareness to keep our self fit and to spread a message to the people to contribute to the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

On August 15 we have planned to start our ride from LB Nagar at 6 pm and finish it at Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda covering a total distance of 87 km.

Around 100 cyclists will be accompanying us in the rally which will be sponsored by ARK group and supported by the Vandematram Foundation and other cycling groups in Hyderabad, added Rajnish.